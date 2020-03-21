Left Menu
GVMC announces high alert in Visakhapatnam

Health authorities in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday announced high-alert in Visakhapatnam after a Visakhapatnam citizen, who had come to the town from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for Covid-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Visakhapatnam (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday announced high-alert in Visakhapatnam after a Visakhapatnam citizen, who had come to the town from Saudi Arabia was tested positive for Covid-19. The health department rolled out cluster containment plan by putting 163 medical teams to screen the people in the area where person had stayed for 6 days.

Cheif of the Health Departemnt GVMCC Dr. Sastry said that As many as 163 teams, comprising ANMs, health workers and volunteers, began a door-to-door survey of 8,000 houses around Allipuram to identify people who came in contact with the infected person. Dr Sastry said, "The entire Allipuram has been divided into two zones, with the contaminated zone being the region within a three-km radius from the infectee's house and the buffer zone being within a five-km radius."

"Health teams are visiting all houses and people with symptoms and shifted to the quarantine ward at VIMS for 14 days," he added. A road near RTC Complex has been sealed.

Police personnel was deployed to cordon off three km area around the place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

