Airline staffer dies due to cardiac arrest at IGI Airport

A 44-year-old airline staffer, returning from Jakarta, died due to cardiac arrest during immigration clearance at the IGI Airport here on Saturday, police said. Murlidhar Guddy, a resident of Hyderabad, had gone to Jakarta for official work but his employed asked him to come back in view of the coronavirus outbreak, they said. He arrived at the IGI Airport on Saturday morning and went to all mandatory screening for COVID-19. Later, when he was waiting for immigration clearance, he fell from the chair on which he was sitting, the police said. He was given an immediate medical assistance but he did not respond. He was declared dead at 10.22 am. The cause of the death was primarily pulmonary cardiac arrest, they added.

