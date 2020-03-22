Left Menu
COVID-19: Namma Metro Bengaluru to restrict commuter services till March 31

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will restrict the use of Namma Metro Train Services for commuters from Monday till March 31 to facilitate social distancing as a measure for countering the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 07:00 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 07:00 IST
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will restrict the use of Namma Metro Train Services for commuters from Monday till March 31 to facilitate social distancing as a measure for countering the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. "The metro services should be used primarily by persons carrying out essential services such as medical and public health, police and other security services, water supply, electricity, transport, municipal and government services. All such commuters are required to carry identity cards to establish their role as a provider of essential services," a press note from BMRCL said.

"General services may use the metro services sparingly only when their travel is absolutely essential and unavoidable. Such commuters should also carry their identity card or any other relevant document to show the essential and unavoidable nature of their travel," the press note said. It further said, "All parking lots available at the metro stations and all commercial outlets and eateries will be closed permanently till March 31."

On Monday, the metro schedule is 6 am to 8 am at 10 minutes frequency for persons working for essential services only. From 8 am to 10 am with 5 minutes frequency for persons with unavoidable and essential need to travel.

From 10 am to 4 pm there will be no service. From 4 pm to 5 pm with 10 minutes frequency, From 5 to 7 pm with a five-minute frequency. From 7 pm to 8 pm with 10 minutes frequency and from 8 pm to 6 am next day no service. (ANI)

