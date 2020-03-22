Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train cancelled, markets shut as people in Arunachal Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:49 IST
Train cancelled, markets shut as people in Arunachal Pradesh

Shops and eateries were closed, and vehicles remained off the roads as people in Arunachal Pradesh joined the nationwide 'Janata Curfew' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. State capital Itanagar wore a deserted look as all the usually-busy arterial roads remained empty with people choosing to stay indoors.

A few police and media vehicles were seen in the city, besides those of the essential services. Markets and standalone stores in the city and the districts remained shut, barring a few pharmacies, in response to the 14-hour voluntary curfew that began at 7 am.

The Capital Police, except those on essential duties, have joined the curfew, superintendent of police Tumme Amo said. The North East Frontier Railway has also cancelled the Naharlagun-Guwahati Donyi Polo Intercity Express for the day, officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who extended support to the Janata Curfew initiative, has urged people to stay indoors and take precautions in the wake of the pandemic. The state government has already shut down the weekly markets and cinema halls, besides suspending the issue of Inner Line Permits to people coming from other states and Protected Area Permits to foreign tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of Exte...

COVID-19: Man at ITBP quarantine facility released for father's last rites

A 35-year-old student who was evacuated from coronavirus pandemic affected Italy last week had a cruel twist of fate when he was informed about the death of his father even as he was in quarantine at an ITBP facility in Delhi. The man, who ...

Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying extraordinary measures are required to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the...

China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases, Wuhan eases lockdown

China reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while the city of Wuhan, the pandemics ground zero, announced it would be loosening a two-month lockdown by gradually resuming public transportation and allowing healthy people to resume wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020