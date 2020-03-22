Train cancelled, markets shut as people in Arunachal Pradesh

Shops and eateries were closed, and vehicles remained off the roads as people in Arunachal Pradesh joined the nationwide 'Janata Curfew' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. State capital Itanagar wore a deserted look as all the usually-busy arterial roads remained empty with people choosing to stay indoors.

A few police and media vehicles were seen in the city, besides those of the essential services. Markets and standalone stores in the city and the districts remained shut, barring a few pharmacies, in response to the 14-hour voluntary curfew that began at 7 am.

The Capital Police, except those on essential duties, have joined the curfew, superintendent of police Tumme Amo said. The North East Frontier Railway has also cancelled the Naharlagun-Guwahati Donyi Polo Intercity Express for the day, officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who extended support to the Janata Curfew initiative, has urged people to stay indoors and take precautions in the wake of the pandemic. The state government has already shut down the weekly markets and cinema halls, besides suspending the issue of Inner Line Permits to people coming from other states and Protected Area Permits to foreign tourists.

