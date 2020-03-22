Two labourers killed in moped-tractor collision in UP's Mahoba

Two young labourers died and a fellow pillion rider sustained injuries when the moped on which they were travelling collided with a tractor in Mahoba district, police said. According to SHO Kotwali Vipin Dwivedi, the accident took place on Saturday evening near Karia Pathva village.

In the head-on collision of the moped with the tractor, three labourers were seriously injured, Dwivedi said. "They were rushed to the government hospital where Siddhgopal (23) and Rajkishor (28) were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. The three labourers were not wearing helmets," the SHO said.

The third person, whose identity is not known yet, is being treated. The tractor has been seized and its driver arrested, police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

