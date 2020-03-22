Pak resorts to shelling of mortars in Kathua, no casualty

Pakistan on Sunday resorted to heavy shelling of mortars in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua District. The shelling targeted at border village Manyari, caused damage to some houses. However, no casualty has been reported.

Residents of the bordering village expressed concern about the firing at the civilian population and said they have suffered damage to their houses and crops in the incident. Suresh Kumar, a resident said, "Pakistan is deliberately targeting the civilians here. We do not want the loss of any side. We want peace."

Another resident Kartar Chand told ANI, "Mortars hit the wall of our house. My son escaped somehow while he was sleeping inside the room. Our wall has collapsed and it is a very difficult situation for us." Earlier on Mar 18, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and resorting to intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

