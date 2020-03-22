People stay indoors in Jama Masjid, Daryaganj area during Janata Curfew

People on Sunday hose to stay indoors in Jama Masjid and Daryaganj areas to observe Janta Curfew. The roads in most parts of the national capital also bore a deserted look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata Curfew' today to prepare for challenges of the future. Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

