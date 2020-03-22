Left Menu
Delhi Airport predicts higher passenger arrivals, issues advisory

Delhi Airport on Sunday issued an advisory stating that the Airport is anticipating higher passenger arrivals which may lead to longer wait time and suggested relatives of passengers to plan accordingly.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"We are anticipating higher passenger arrivals between 12 noon and 4 pm from various destinations at Delhi Airport. This may result in longer wait time. We would like to request friends and relatives of arriving passengers to plan accordingly," a picture shared by Delhi Airport on Twitter read.

It further read, "We are trying our best to support all stakeholders to take care of your loved ones in these testing times. We thank you for your patience and cooperation." (ANI)

