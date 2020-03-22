Left Menu
Janata Curfew : Vegetable wholesale market closed in Chandigarh as traders stay indoors

The vegetable wholesale market in Chandigarh was closed on Sunday with traders observing 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:30 IST
The vegetable wholesale market in Chandigarh on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The vegetable wholesale market in Chandigarh was closed on Sunday with traders observing 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus. Businessmen in Chandigarh largely kept themselves indoors as a part of the social distancing exercise to contain the deadly virus.

All markets except those traders dealing in essential goods and services were shut for the 14-hour long voluntary curfew that began on 7 am today. The country observed 'Janata Curfew' today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for a voluntary curfew today to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following the Prime Minister's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Sunday crossed 340 according to official estimates. (ANI)

