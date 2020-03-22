Left Menu
PM reminds citizens to show gratitude to those helping fight coronavirus at 5PM Sunday

  Updated: 22-03-2020 16:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus and extending essential services without fearing for their safety. "Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes...Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others. Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping, beating plates or ringing bells.

On PM's call, the country is observing 'Janta curfew', or a self-imposed home isolation by all citizens, on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm. PTI NAB  RDM RDM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

