Cabinet Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Secretaries

A high-level meeting on Sunday took stock of the situation arising out of the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pramod Kumar Mishra held the meeting with Chief Secretaries of all the States.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, the meeting agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31. Following detailed discussions, the state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID-19.

The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several state governments have already issued orders in this regard. Among the important decisions taken in the meeting included the suspension of all train services till March 31 including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted.

All metro rail services have been suspended till March 31. The inter-state passenger transport also stands suspended till March 31, 2020. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

