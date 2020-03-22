J-K govt declares 16 services, commodities as essential

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared 16 services as essential in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an order issued by Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh, the essential services will include supply of groceries, fresh fruits, vegetables, medicines and other pharmaceuticals.

Manufacturing of health and medical equipment, banks, ATMs, dispensing of petrol and diesel at pumps, milk shops and dairies and related products are the other services included in the list. Other services and commodities include supply of cattle fodder, domestic and commercial LPG, telecom operators and their designated agencies, newspapers, post offices and loading and unloading of wheat and rice at Food Corporation of India (FCI) and local food depots.

