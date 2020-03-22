Left Menu
Coronavirus: Checkposts in Nashik from Mon to monitor influx

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:30 IST
People coming into Nashik will be checked from Monday morning in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and checkpoints will be set up for the purpose, said Collector Suraj Mandhare. Sub-divisional officers have been told to form checking teams to man these posts, he said.

Their travel history will be gathered, he added. He also banned the sale of food from handcarts etc, asked firms to work at half strength and carry out health check-ups of employees.

Banks were told to give preference to cash deposits and withdrawals and other such primary activities.

