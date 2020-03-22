Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday

7.13: Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03: India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01: Spain reports virus deaths up 30 percent in one day 6.58: Railways orders shutdown of all production units till March 25 6.58: Janta curfew extended in Goa till March 25: CMO 6.58: Number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 308,130 with 13,444 deaths, across 170 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Sunday 6.48: Bihar reports first Covid-19 death; another woman tests positive 6.43: Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal 6.41: Coronavirus: Pak PM rules out complete lockdown, says it will create chaos 6.38: Sounds of bells, conches fill the air as grateful country appreciates essential service providers; PM say long battle ahead 6.34: 'Seven Haryana districts, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, put under lockdown' 6.33: COVID-19: Nagaland declares indefinite lockdown from Sunday midnight 6.23: Lab results of 210 coronavirus suspects awaited in Maha: Tope 6.23: Coronavirus: Woman tests positive in Bhopal, fifth case in MP 6.20: Rlys suspends all passenger services from Mar 22 midnight to Mar 31 midnight 6.18: Iraq on total lockdown until March 28 over virus fears 6.12: AI says neighbours ostracising, calling police on crew who went abroad 5.59: Offices should function with skeletal staff: Central govt tells all its departments 5.56: Kolkata, several areas in Bengal to be under lockdown from Monday 5 pm till Mar 27 5.50: Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude towards those helping fight coronavirus 5.41: Declared coronavirus infections in Europe top 150,000 5.32: SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website to share info on coronavirus 5.23: 11 who attended Kanika Kapoor's party in Kanpur test negative for coronavirus 5.22: Coronavirus: All passenger trains, metro, inter-state bus services suspended till Mar 31, complete lockdown in 75 districts 5.21: FMCG makers reduce hand sanitizer prices as per govt directive 5.18: Surat man first victim of coronavirus in Gujarat 5.12: Russia sends virus experts, medics to Italy 5.10: States to earmark hospitals to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry 5.06 pm: Meghalaya restricts entry of people from other states 4.58: Coronavirus: Maruti halts production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants 4.46: Coronavirus: 6 booked for wedding function in Latur 4.53: Coronavirus death toll rises to 7; India in lockdown mode as train, inter-state bus services stopped 4.24: Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics 4.23: UK virus 'accelerating' as 1.5 mn most at risk told to stay indoors 4.20: State getting ready for free tests, treatment for corona patients: UP CM 4.11: NPR, first phase of Census likely to be deferred 4.11: IT Min asks social media firms to remove false news from their platform 4.10: NC MP Mohd Akbar Lone releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for coronavirus fight 4.07: Coronavirus: MP govt asks staff to work from home till Mar 31 4.04: Coronavirus: MP govt asks staff to work from home till Mar 31 4.03: Queen's aide tests positive for coronavirus: Reports 3.54: COVID-19: Indian woman from Canada discharged from Lucknow hospital after recovery 3.53: Maha imposes prohibitory orders to ensure social distancing 3.35: Iran says virus deaths up by 129, bringing total to 1,685 3.29: NCP asks MPs to not return to Delhi, help at local areas in COVID-19 fight 3.24: 15 Dubai passengers given 'home quarantine' stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced 3.23: COVID-19: Paramilitary forces suspend movement of troops till April 5 3.19: Seven more test positive in Punjab, total coronavirus cases now 21 in state: Official 3.16: Coronavirus cases climb to 341 in India 2.41: Chandigarh administration orders a lockdown imposing restrictions till March 31 including suspension of public transport to prevent spread of the infection

2.38: Four new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; total goes up to 18 2.34: Coronavirus: Wash hands after handling currency notes, appeals Indian Banks' Association 2.05: Paytm commits Rs 5 cr for developing coronavirus-related medical solution 1.12: SAI centres to be used as quarantine facilities to tackle COVID-19: Sports Ministry 1.07: Stay at home and save lives: President Trump 1.07: People valued soldiers in fight against coronavirus: PM 12.59: Woman in Panchkula tests positive for coronavirus 12.29 Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to six 11.36: 47 new infections reported in Singapore, cases rise to 432 11:13: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai; Maha toll reaches 2 11.04: 263 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine 10.55: Curfew-like restrictions in Kashmir as part of Janata curfew 10.53: Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 74 10.44: Bon Jovi member David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus 10.14: US Vice President Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus 9:27: China reports first local COVID-19 case after three days, witnesses surge in imported infections PTIHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.