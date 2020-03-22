COVID-19: Death toll rises to 7, total cases 360

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to seven in the country, while the total number of cases rose to 360 as fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country on Sunday. Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four deaths were earlier reported from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country stands at 329 so far, and 24 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, while seven have died, taking total number of cases to 360, including 41 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 67, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 52, including seven foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Delhi has reported 29 positive cases, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 27 cases. Both include a confirmed case of a foreigner each. Telangana has reported 22 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners.

In Haryana, there are 21 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients. Punjab has 21 cases while Gujarat reported 18 cases. Ladakh has 13 cases while Tamil Nadu has 7 cases, which includes 2 foreigners.

Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh have five cases each. Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal reported four cases each. Uttarakhand have reported three cases. Bihar, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh reported two cases each. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

The Health Ministry said a total of 15,17,327 passengers had been screened at airports across the country so far. PTI PLB HMB.

