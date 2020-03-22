Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 more positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala: Health Minister

Fifteen more people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus, said KK Shailaja, state Health Minister, on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:02 IST
15 more positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala: Health Minister
Kerala Health Minister KK Sailaja speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen more people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus, said KK Shailaja, state Health Minister, on Sunday. According to a break-up given by the Health Minister, "5 people from Kasaragod, 4 from Kannur and 2 each in Malappuram and Kozhikode were found positive of coronavirus."

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala has now reached 67 and out of which three persons have recovered, she added. The Health Minister also told ANI: "More cases of Covid-19 may be reported in Kerala as many people, who were asked to remain in home quarantine after returning from affected countries, are participating in functions where they may infect others. Such people will be punished."

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020