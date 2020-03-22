Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Rajnath lauds efforts of health workers, security personnel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:42 IST
Coronavirus: Rajnath lauds efforts of health workers, security personnel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lauded efforts of health professionals and security personnel in fight against COVID-19. During the 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, Singh worked from home and expressed gratitude to those serving the nation in these difficult times.

"At 5 pm, he joined the rest of the nation in applauding those who are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the spread of the virus and ensuring the supply and services of all essential commodities, including the safety and health, to the citizens," a statement said. Singh also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his idea of 'Janta curfew', terming it as the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic in the history of mankind.

He hailed Modi for "bringing the entire nation together at this critical juncture and giving the people a great amount of hope in combating the coronavirus"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020