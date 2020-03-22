Coronavirus: Rajnath lauds efforts of health workers, security personnel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lauded efforts of health professionals and security personnel in fight against COVID-19. During the 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, Singh worked from home and expressed gratitude to those serving the nation in these difficult times.

"At 5 pm, he joined the rest of the nation in applauding those who are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the spread of the virus and ensuring the supply and services of all essential commodities, including the safety and health, to the citizens," a statement said. Singh also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his idea of 'Janta curfew', terming it as the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic in the history of mankind.

He hailed Modi for "bringing the entire nation together at this critical juncture and giving the people a great amount of hope in combating the coronavirus"..

