Rajnath Singh condoles death of 17 jawans in Naxal attack

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:44 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:44 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condoled the death of 17 security personnel who were ambushed in a Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. At least 17 jawans were killed and 14 others injured in the attack on Saturday.

"I am deeply anguished by the death of security personnel in Sukma. I offer my respects to the brave jawans who laid their lives in security of the nation," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.  In a major joint offensive on Saturday, separate teams of nearly 600 personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched an anti-Naxal operation from three sides towards Elmagunda after getting inputs about a huge gathering of ultras there. When the patrolling teams were near Minpa village forests, a group of around 250 heavily armed ultras ambushed them.

