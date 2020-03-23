Left Menu
Development News Edition

Publishing house donates 1,000 books to quarantine centres in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:40 IST
Publishing house donates 1,000 books to quarantine centres in Kashmir

A reputed bookshop and publishing house in Srinagar has donated 1,000 books to various quarantine centres that have been setup in Kashmir due to coronavirus outbreak. Gulshan Books Kashmir said the books will help the people housed at the isolation centres make good use of their time.

"We are utterly happy to have donated 1,000 books to all those who have been kept at different quarantine centres in the valley. We are trying our best to help them open the doors of knowledge to enlighten their minds in this strenuous time," its owner Sheikh Aijaz Ahmad said. The publishing house, which also runs a bookshop-cum-cafe on Nehru Park in the middle of Dal Lake housing over 80,000 books, was featured in the Limca Book of Records in 2018.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has arranged free sanitary napkins for the women at the quarantine facilities after receiving messages about their requirement. "A total of 700 boxes of sanitary pads are being delivered to all quarantine facilities housing female students free of cost - as promised. Thank You to Mr. Aqib from Seha for prompt volunteer action," the Mayor posted on Twitter.

Mattu said he received distress messages about the requirement of sanitary supplies at quarantine facilities and would ensure that all such centres get adequate hygiene products free of cost..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles announces her pregnancy

Tony-winning actor Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby. The news comes two years after Miles and her four-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a driver crossing a street in ...

Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus

Saudi Arabias King Salman has announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of restrictions. The curfew -- from 7 pm until 6 am -- will be imposed for 21 d...

Amit Shah pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs Day Shaheed Diwas and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country. Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajgu...

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt to HC.

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak Delhi govt to HC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020