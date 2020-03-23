Publishing house donates 1,000 books to quarantine centres in Kashmir

A reputed bookshop and publishing house in Srinagar has donated 1,000 books to various quarantine centres that have been setup in Kashmir due to coronavirus outbreak. Gulshan Books Kashmir said the books will help the people housed at the isolation centres make good use of their time.

"We are utterly happy to have donated 1,000 books to all those who have been kept at different quarantine centres in the valley. We are trying our best to help them open the doors of knowledge to enlighten their minds in this strenuous time," its owner Sheikh Aijaz Ahmad said. The publishing house, which also runs a bookshop-cum-cafe on Nehru Park in the middle of Dal Lake housing over 80,000 books, was featured in the Limca Book of Records in 2018.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has arranged free sanitary napkins for the women at the quarantine facilities after receiving messages about their requirement. "A total of 700 boxes of sanitary pads are being delivered to all quarantine facilities housing female students free of cost - as promised. Thank You to Mr. Aqib from Seha for prompt volunteer action," the Mayor posted on Twitter.

Mattu said he received distress messages about the requirement of sanitary supplies at quarantine facilities and would ensure that all such centres get adequate hygiene products free of cost..

