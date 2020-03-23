Left Menu
Amarinder pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on their death anniversary

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:35 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:35 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' (Martyr's Day). "My tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam #Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev & Rajguru on their #Shaheedi Diwas. My Govt has been commemorating this day as #Youth Empowerment Day," Singh tweeted.

With Punjab government ordering a state-wide lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, Singh also made a mention of various challenges posed by COVID-19. "During these extraordinary circumstances, I exhort every youngster to remain strong & resilient as we fight @Covid19," Singh said in his tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Combatting COVID-19: SAD to donate one month's salary to Punjab CM Relief Fund

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD parliamentarians and legislators on Monday announced to donate their one month salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to assist the Punjab government in its efforts to provide treatment and succour to COVID-19 pat...

Kejriwal govt to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the Delhi government will implement Ayushman Bharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme in the national capital. During election campaigning for De...

Spending money on COVID-19 is CSR for companies: MCA

Funds spent by companies to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to be classified as corporate social responsibility CSR activity, the government said on Monday. This has been done as the World Health Organisation WHO has ...

CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. Heavy barricading was done on the streets at...
