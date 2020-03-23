Amarinder pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on their death anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' (Martyr's Day). "My tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam #Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev & Rajguru on their #Shaheedi Diwas. My Govt has been commemorating this day as #Youth Empowerment Day," Singh tweeted.

With Punjab government ordering a state-wide lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, Singh also made a mention of various challenges posed by COVID-19. "During these extraordinary circumstances, I exhort every youngster to remain strong & resilient as we fight @Covid19," Singh said in his tweet.

