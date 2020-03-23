Curfew imposed in Puducherry till March 31 to check coronavirus spread
Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 PM on Monday till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for a genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday.
Puducherry has so far reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- V Narayanasamy
- Puducherry
- COVID
- Mahe
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Puducherry on alert amid coronavirus threat, says CM Narayanasamy
Puducherry CM reviews preventive measures to deal coronavirus
Govt taking multi-pronged measures to keep corona virus at bay in Puducherry
Madras HC sets aside earlier order; asks Puducherry govt, Guv to work in unison
Scindia has taken wrong decision by joining BJP: Puducherry CM