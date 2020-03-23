Curfew imposed in Puducherry till March 31 to check coronavirus spread

Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 PM on Monday till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for a genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday.

Puducherry has so far reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

