Quarantined houses will be stamped with stickers: City Corp

As many as 3,000 homes are under thequarantine watch for cornavirus in greater Chennai Corporationlimits and such houses will be stamped with stickers to ensuresocial distancing, the city civic body said on Monday

"All the houses where home quarantine suspected people areresiding, stickers will be pasted for alerting others and toensure social distancing, the corporation said in a release

The corporation, the biggest in Tamil Nadu, said "rightnow 3,000 homes are under quarantine watch in greater chennaicorporation limits." On the stamping of stickers, it said this was a"time of emergency and it has to be taken in the rightspirit," in an apparent appeal to people to cooperate.

