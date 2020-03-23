Left Menu
COVID-19: FIR filed against 40 people for gathering outside their residence in Ahmedabad, says Commissioner of Police

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:35 IST
Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, Ashish Bhatia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been filed against 40 people from Khadia area who had gathered outside their house on March 22 as Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in Ahmedabad, said Ashish Bhatia, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad. The nation on Sunday observed 'Janta Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm, called by Prime Minister to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

It was decided by the state government on Saturday that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara would remain under lockdown till March 25. However, shops selling daily necessities and essentials things like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items would remain open.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

