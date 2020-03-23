Left Menu
Goa CM orders recent arrivals to go for coronavirus testing

  PTI
  Panaji
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:01 IST
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said all those who had arrived in the state recently must get themseves checked for the novel coronavirus failing which the government would intervene and ensure they are subjected to such tests. He chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Monday to discuss the measures in place to tackle the virus outbreak.

"There are some Goans who have returned to the state from outside but are yet to get themselves checked. We appeal to them to approach local primary health centres for testing. If they escape doing it, we will be getting them for checking," he warned.

Goa on Sunday evening extended Janta curfew till midnight of March 25, and has sealed state borders. "No tourist taxi/yellow black taxi would be allowed to ply inter-state except for medical emergency till March 31.

Private cars with Goa registration carrying up to four persons would be permitted," he said. Sawant said he visited a border checkpost at Keri (North Goa) on Sunday night and sent back a bus carrying passengers from Karnataka.

"The Goan passengers were allowed to alight while the others were asked to go back. We have sealed borders completely, except for essential commodities. Police teams led by an inspector have been posted at the border," he said. Speaking about when the state realised the gravity of the aituation, Sawant said, "We realized the gravity of the situation only after the video conferencing with the prime minister," he said.

With the state not having a single Covid-9 case as yet, Sawant said the "next eight days are important and all must cooperate with the state government". He said Gudi Padwa fstivities are cancelled, and thanked Goa Church for suspending prayer services and asked Muslim community members to adhere to guidelines.

