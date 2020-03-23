Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:25 IST
LS members clap for people at forefront of fight against

In a rare gesture, Lok Sabha members on Monday clapped in the House as they expressed their gratitude to everyone, including medical professionals, who have been working to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Before the House was adjourned sine die, Speaker Om Birla mentioned about the 'janta curfew' on Sunday and that people of the country were together irrespective of whether they were rich or poor.

All members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, clapped in the House along with the Speaker. Generally, members thump their desks in appreciation and it is rare for all of them to stand up and clap in the House.

On Sunday, the 'janta curfew' was observed as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections, including by encouraging social distancing. In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crew, delivery persons and media personnel, among others.

He had also asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells..

