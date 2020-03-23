Three arrested for killing man and dumping his body in a sewer in Anand Vihar

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man by strangulating him and dumping his body in a sewer in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area, police said on Monday. The body of Manoj was recovered from a sewer near a JJ camp in Anand Vihar on Friday, they said, adding that he worked as a labourer. The accused, Bablu Kumar (26), Rajan (22) and Baijuv (41), were residents of JJ camp in Anand Vihar, they said.

During investigation, Bablu, confessed that he held a grudge against Manoj over a personal issue, a senior police official said. On Friday, he along with Rajan, consumed alcohol at Manoj's shanty and a heated altercation occurred between them, during which Bablu and Rajan thrashed Manoj and strangulated him with the help of a "gamchcha", he said. Later, with Baijuv's help, they dumped his body in a sewer, the official said. An ID card of the deceased and Rs 400 were recovered from the body, he added.

