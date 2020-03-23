Delhi's Azadpur Mandi resumes business amid COVID-19 lockdown

Azadpur Mandi received an adequate supply of vegetables even as there were fewer customers visiting the market on Monday as the national capital is in lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Stocks of various vegetables are arriving regularly at the wholesale market. "The stock is arriving as usual but there is a dearth of customers," one of the vendors told ANI.

Another vendor informed that the mandi is receiving a high supply of tomatoes but the customers are low. "We have a high supply of tomato but the businessmen are not getting a satisfactory rate," he said. Even as the city is under lockdown, vegetables have been kept as part of essential commodities.

Vendors feel that customers were not coming to the market because of imposition of Section 144 in the city. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday. (ANI)

