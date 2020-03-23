TN announces lockdown; district borders to be shut to combat

Tamil Nadu will be under a lockdown till March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and CrPC section 144 will be invoked for its implementation, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced. Making a statement in the assembly on Monday, he said barring essential and emergency services, public and private transportation, including cars, taxis, autos and buses, will not function.

"Barring essential operations, both inter and intra State transport is fully banned," he said. Appealing to the people to support the government curbs to prevent spread of the contagion, Palaniswami said it was considering relief for families affected by the situation.

The Chief Minister advised returnees from foreign countries to observe home quarantine voluntarily. If warranted, they should go for testing and proper treatment in government or in notified private hospitals. While restaurants will be allowed to operate 'take away' services considering the interests of those living in lodges, government-run low cost eatery chain 'Amma Canteen' will function as usual.

Employees of private companies and information technology firms should work from home. The announcement came a day after the COVID-19 cases in the state rose to nine and the Centre wanted it to declare a lockdown in three districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode where cases of the virus have been reported so far.

Noting that borders of all districts in the state will be closed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he directed district collectors and police commissioners to issue appropriate orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The invocation of the EP Act is to place curbs on the movement of the public and road traffic, he said.

Tamil Nadu had already shut its borders with neighbouring states and announced closure of educational institutions till March 31. The chief minister said only hospitals, firms involved in healthcare and outlets dealing with essential commodities like milk, vegetables, groceries, meat and fish will be open and all other establishments and commercial complexes will be shut.

Also, government departments and offices other than those are essential like police, fire and rescue, health, courts and local bodies will not function, he said. Palaniswami said stern measures were necessitated to effectively implement social distancing and in the wake of Centre's recommendation for preventive measures in 75 districts of the country where positive patients were being treated.

Firms manufacturing essential goods and export companies will be allowed to operate with reduced number of employees. Construction activities, other than essential are banned.

However, wages for labourers should not be withheld for days of absence. "The district collectors have been advised to take appropriate mitigating measures considering the hurdles for pregnant women and senior citizens," he said.

