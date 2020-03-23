Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukewarm response to Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Sec 144 from tomorrow

People in various parts of Tamil Nadu could be seen back in routine on Monday after the Janta Curfew ended on Sunday. However, the state will impose Section 144, prohibiting assemby of more than four people, beginning tomorrow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:17 IST
Lukewarm response to Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Sec 144 from tomorrow
People are back in routine after Janta Curfew ends in TN: COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

People in various parts of Tamil Nadu could be seen back in routine on Monday after the Janta Curfew ended on Sunday. However, the state will impose Section 144, prohibiting assemby of more than four people, beginning tomorrow. Earlier, the state government had extended the curfew till 5 am on March 23 in a measure to curb the virus from spreading.

The state reported its seventh Covid-19 case on Sunday after a traveler from Spain tested positive for the disease. The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation, said the state Minister for Health and Family Welfare, C Vijayabaskar.

According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 396 people have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP

A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a gr...

COVID-19: Banks in Bengal to transact till 2 pm

Following the lockdown in most parts of West Bengal in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banking transactions in the state will be reduced by two hours till 2 pm instead of 4 pm from Tuesday, an official of the State Level Bankers Committee...

MH17 trial briefly resumes in near empty courtroom

The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple murder for their alleged roles in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 resumed briefly Monday as the presiding judge read out a number of preliminary decisions. ...

South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 402, army prepares to deploy

South Africa reported a sharp jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday to 402, from less than 50 just over a week ago, as the army prepared to deploy in each of the countrys nine provinces, according to an official document seen by Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020