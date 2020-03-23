New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL52 PB-VIRUS-LD CURFEW People defy lockdown orders, Punjab imposes curfew Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a curfew to combat coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic action after finding that many people were ignoring the lockdown ordered by it. .

DEL104 HR-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-KHATTAR Corona outbreak: Haryana extends lockdown to entire state Chandigarh: A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus preventive measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state also. . DEL78 HP-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. .

DES20 UKD-LOCKDOWN-RAWAT CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. . DES8 CH-VIRUS-POSITIVE Chandigarh: 21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus; total cases rise to 7 Chandigarh: A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to seven in the city, officials said. .

DEL80 UP-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN People stock up on Day 1 of lockdown in 16 UP districts Lucknow: People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a three-day lockdown began in 16 Uttar Pradesh districts on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus DEL110 UP-AYODHYA-LD TEMPLE Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. . DEL40 JK-LD ARREST J&K: Lashkar module busted in Kupwara, 6 arrested Srinagar: Security forces have busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba's shadow outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir arresting six suspected militants and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday..

