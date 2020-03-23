Left Menu
New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL52 PB-VIRUS-LD CURFEW  People defy lockdown orders, Punjab imposes curfew Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a curfew to combat coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic action after finding that many people were ignoring the lockdown ordered by it. .

DEL104 HR-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-KHATTAR Corona outbreak: Haryana extends lockdown to entire state Chandigarh: A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus preventive measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state also. . DEL78 HP-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. .

DES20 UKD-LOCKDOWN-RAWAT CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. . DES8 CH-VIRUS-POSITIVE  Chandigarh: 21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus; total cases rise to 7 Chandigarh: A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to seven in the city, officials said. .

DEL80 UP-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN People stock up on Day 1 of lockdown in 16 UP districts Lucknow: People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a three-day lockdown began in 16 Uttar Pradesh districts on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus DEL110 UP-AYODHYA-LD TEMPLE Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya Ayodhya: The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. . DEL40 JK-LD ARREST J&K: Lashkar module busted in Kupwara, 6 arrested Srinagar: Security forces have busted a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba's shadow outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir arresting six suspected militants and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday..

