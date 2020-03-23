Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai petrol, CNG pumps to remain open only for 12 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:00 IST
Mumbai petrol, CNG pumps to remain open only for 12 hours

Petrol pump dealers in the city on Monday decided to keep their outlets, including those dispensing CNG, operational only for 12 hours till further notice due to a drop in fuel sales in view of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. The decision by the Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) will lead to nearly 140 petrol and CNG pumps in Mumbai running only between 7 am and 7 pm.

Venkat Rao, president, PDA, said they took this decision considering a drop in sale of petrol, diesel, CNG and challenges faced by them while running pumps. "Though we are part of essential services, our workers are finding it difficult to report on duty due to police actions. Even they are not allowed to board BEST buses despite showing ID cards, " said Rao.

He said they have made necessary arrangements if any emergency or essential service vehicle needs petrol or diesel after their new working hours. Outside Mumbai also petrol pump dealers have decided to keep their pumps operational for restricted hours, said Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Believers to observe Navratri fasting with utmost divinity amid coronavirus scare

The nine-day long Navratri festival, the celebration of goddess Durga, is one among many festivals, observed by many devotees with much spiritual fervour every year. The festival witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days...

Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count climbs to 30

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the states Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has now reached 30.According to the Union Ministry of Healt...

Steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk: Hatsun

Dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro and owners of milk brand Arokya on Monday said it has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk to customers. The city-based company issued the statement after the Tamil Nadu go...

Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP

A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020