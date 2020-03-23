Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IndiGo says some employees being ostracised due to 'line of duty and travel history'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:11 IST
COVID-19: IndiGo says some employees being ostracised due to 'line of duty and travel history'

Amid major disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in the aviation sector, IndiGo on Monday said there have been some instances where its employees were ostracised by their communities as a result of their "line of duty and travel history". Air India had stated on Sunday that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members who went abroad as a part of their duty.

"There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history," IndiGo said in a statement. "The nation gave a standing ovation to the heroes for their fight against this pandemic on March 22. Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture," it added. The low-cost carrier stated that its employees have been the front-runners in bringing Indian citizens back to the country and "enabling" them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements. "Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time," the airline noted. India has banned all international flights from Sunday for a period of one week. Moreover, the Indian government on Monday stated that no domestic flight would be flying in its airspace from Wednesday onward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rashtriya Raksha University bill introduced in LS

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANI A bill that seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Rashtriya Raks...

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 803; Sindh minister tests positive

Pakistan said on Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 803, even as the Army scrambled to put together all resources to tackle the infection which has claimed more than 15,000 lives worldwide. At least six...

Believers to observe Navratri fasting with utmost divinity amid coronavirus scare

The nine-day long Navratri festival, the celebration of goddess Durga, is one among many festivals, observed by many devotees with much spiritual fervour every year. The festival witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days...

Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count climbs to 30

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the states Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has now reached 30.According to the Union Ministry of Healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020