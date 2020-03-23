Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 as 28 fresh COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanat
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:48 IST
Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 as 28 fresh COVID-19

Twenty-eight positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 91, following which the left government has decided to lockdown the state till March 31. Of the 28, 19 are from the worst-affected northern district of Kasaragod, five from Kannur, one from Pathnamthitta, two from Ernakulam and one from Thrissur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting.

Over 64,000 are under surveillance in the state and 383 are in isolation in various hospitals. Twenty-five of the 28 found positive today had returned from Dubai, Vijayan said and added that the state has decided to impose a lockdown from tonight till March 31.

All border roads of the state would be closed. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses will not ply, but private vehicles would be allowed.

Petrol stations would not be shut and LPG distribution will be allowed. Four people who tested positive earlier had been discharged after treatment.

Of this, three were medical students from Wuhan and a man from Kannur..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Good Samaritans: Pathan brothers do their bit by donating masks

In a humanitarian gesture, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemicFormer India speedster Irfan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, tweeted,...

COVID-19: Police hand over pamphlets to people found wandering unnecessarily on streets in Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday handed over pamphlets to the people, who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during the Janata Curfew in Bareilly. The pamphlets handed over by police officials read I am an enemy of the society....

Federal Reserve to lend up to USD 300B to businesses, cities

In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps, the US Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs. The announcement Monday is part of the Feds ongoing efforts to suppo...

Suzuki temporarily shuts production at Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has suspended production at its Gujarat-based plant to check the spread of&#160;COVID-19SMG manufactures cars on contract basis for MSI. The company has been informed by Suzuki M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020