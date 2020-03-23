Left Menu
Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count climbs to 30

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has now reached 30.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now climbed to 464, including foreign nationals. Seven deaths have been reported in the country, including one from Gujarat. Twenty-four people have been cured as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

