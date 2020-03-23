Left Menu
Varun Gandhi flays Pilibhit DM, SP for leading a crowd to hail anti-corona warriors

A day after a purported video of Pilibhit DM and SP hailing anti-corona fighters while moving about in a crowd during 'janata curfew' went viral, local BJP MP Varun Gandhi termed their behaviour as "irresponsible" and sought action against them. "While many people including myself are in self quarantine and India battles COVID-19 on a war footing, the conduct of the SP and DM of Pilibhit is callous and irresponsible." "Times like these need mature conduct like the PM advised. I urge action against those who violated the #Janata curfew," Varun Gandhi said in a tweet.

In the video, which had been doing the rounds since Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit can be purportedly seen blowing a conch shell and District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava banging a steel plate while leading a crowd of subordinates and locals, also comprising children. The BJP MP has also attached the video with his tweet.

After the video, the local police had issued a clarification saying that the march by top officials was aimed at making locals aware of the need against stepping out of their homes. Samajwadi Party MLC from Shahjahanpur - Pilibhit Amit Singh Yadav Rinku has also flayed the behaviour of the officials, saying that they have violated the protocol of the state government.

This is the most irresponsible action by the two. The state government needs to take it seriously and initiate action against them, the SP MLC said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

