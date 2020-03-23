Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament adjourned sine die 11 days before schedule due to coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:01 IST
Parliament adjourned sine die 11 days before schedule due to coronavirus outbreak

Parliament was adjourned sine die on Monday, 11 days before its Budget Session was scheduled to conclude, in view of the intensifying nationwide measures to encourage social distancing to combat the coronavirus. The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, a crucial budget legislation, without a discussion after the leaders of all political parties agreed to forgo a debate due to an "extraordinary situation", a term used by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lower House.

The government had last week claimed that the session will continue in accordance with its schedule, asserting that parliamentarians should be seen doing their job when emergency workers, including medical and airline staff, were doing theirs. However, tightening measures to curb people's movement in many parts of the country led to an increasing call from the parliamentarians for curtailing the session with some parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, asking their members to withdraw from its proceedings.

Some MPs also went into a self-quarantine over the suspicion that they had come in contact with people infected by the virus. Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government to announce a financial package for those hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Some Congress members clapped for a few seconds when Chowdhury was speaking about the financial package. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader T R Baalu said there was an excruciatingly painful situation in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak and sought a financial package. While the House was adjourned soon after the bill was passed, the Rajya Sabha debated the budgets for the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, bid farewell to its retiring members and then returned the Finance Bill without a discussion, before being adjourned.

The Budget Session was divided into two phases. The first phase began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. The second phase, which commenced on March 2, was to conclude on April 3. The first week of the second phase was largely a washout as the government turned down the Opposition's demand for a discussion on last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Both Houses discussed the violence after Holi, during which Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the government will not spare the culprits. Before adjourning the proceedings sine die on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed the need for social distancing and efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The members of the Lower House also clapped to express their gratitude to those working to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including medical professionals. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy introduced two bills in the House -- the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill and the National Forensic Sciences University Bill. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu led the members in paying tributes to the 57 members from 20 states, who would be retiring in the coming months on the completion of their terms.

Naidu said the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus across the globe and the efforts to curb its spread were a major contemporary issue the House needed to take note of. "The efforts of the central and state governments and the people of our country are particularly noteworthy," he added.

Naidu said March 22 was a "Super Sunday for our country" and the voluntary curfew observed by people for 14 hours to contain the spread of the virus was "unprecedented and heartwarming". "The people of our country rose in unison to the call of national duty in this hour of crisis," he said.

Parliament also commemorated the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, and paid tributes to the security personnel who were recently killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Alone, world champion Coleman trains through the uncertainty

Nearly 400 miles away from his coach, world 100 metres champion Christian Coleman trains for an Olympics that may never take place in 2020.Its different and it is tough because I am not with my training group, Coleman told Reuters in a tele...

Rajasthan Patrika group invites entries for journalism award

The Rajasthan Patrika group has invited entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in the memory of its founder Karpoor Chandra KulishThe last date for sending online entries for the years 2018 an...

Takeaway.com allows some Dutch restaurants a freeze on payments

Takeaway.com, Europes largest online food ordering service, said on Monday it will grant a delay in payments for Dutch restaurants on its platform that have been hurt by fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak. Takeaway said in a state...

Controversial IAS officer reinstated

The Kerala government has reinstated suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was accused of driving a car in an inebriated condition and fatally knocking down a journalist here on August 3 last year. Venkitaraman has been appointed J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020