Several people wanting to return to their hometowns stranded at Delhi ISBTs due to lockdown

As the interstate bus services remained suspended due to the lockdown in Delhi to contain the spread of coronavirus, several people, especially labourers, who wanted return to their hometowns due to lack of work were stranded at the ISBTs in the national capital on Monday. A transport official said there was no movement of buses from any state at Kashmiri Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminals.

With train services also suspended until March 31, road transport seems to be the only resort for many. A large number of people wanted to go back to their hometowns as there is no work here due to the lockdown. Suraj Kumar (23), a labourer from Gorakhpur, said he wants to return to his village in Gorakhpur as there is no work here due to coronavirus. Kumar, who was at the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the hope to get a bus, said his family members are concerned about him and have been asking him to return.

Prakash Singh (29), a painter, said it is not possible to sustain in the national capital without work. "I have been here (Anand Vihar ISBT) since last four hours ago but I am yet to get any bus for Buxar in Bihar. It is not possible for us to live here without work. My relatives lives in Gorakhpur and if I get any transport till there, then we can manage from there easily," Singh said.

Anil Kumar (40), who deals in bread business, said he was planning to go to his hometown in Baghpath district. He said his brother Babu Ram went to Sarurpur near Baraut along with his children for medicine and is stuck there due to restrictions.

"They are living in our relatives residence in Sarurpur and can't come out of the area. They called me today and asked me to take them home," he said. Anil Srivastav (43), a peon in a private organisation, was heading home as his family feared for his safety due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"My wife and three children who live in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh were crying when they called on Sunday night. For the past 17 years, I have been working as a peon in a private organisation in Delhi. Coronavirus is very serious, but not getting any bus from Anand Vihar to my house is also worrying," he said. The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.