Curfew to be imposed in Chandigarh from midnight to combat COVID-19 spread

A curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from Monday midnight till further orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "A curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from today midnight till further orders in view of coronavirus pandemic. People engaged in essential services will only be allowed during the curfew," Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore said.

Earlier in a day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a "full curfew" in the state "with no relaxations". He also announced Rs 20 crore sanctioned out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund amid a state-wide curfew in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 467 confirmed cases of the infection so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

