Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Navami procession cancelled due to COVID-19: Raja Singh

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh on Monday said the procession for the festival of Ram Navami has been cancelled and urged the people to avoid gathering to combat the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
Ram Navami procession cancelled due to COVID-19: Raja Singh
BJP MLA Raja Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh on Monday said the procession for the festival of Ram Navami has been cancelled and urged the people to avoid gathering to combat the spread of coronavirus. Singh made the announcement through a video conference where he urged the people to avoid gathering considering the present state of COVID-19 in the country.

"Every year on the occasion of Ram Navami, a grand procession used to be organised from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir, but this year the rally will not be conducted as there are more than 30 positive cases of coronavirus in the State," he said. "I request the people to avoid such events and gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Rama Navami is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This year Rama Navami festival falls on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Telangana government has also announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 467. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...

Report: Redskins acquire QB Allen from Panthers

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Per Rapoport, the Redskins sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen, who will be r...

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020