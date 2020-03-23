Ram Navami procession cancelled due to COVID-19: Raja Singh

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh on Monday said the procession for the festival of Ram Navami has been cancelled and urged the people to avoid gathering to combat the spread of coronavirus. Singh made the announcement through a video conference where he urged the people to avoid gathering considering the present state of COVID-19 in the country.

"Every year on the occasion of Ram Navami, a grand procession used to be organised from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir, but this year the rally will not be conducted as there are more than 30 positive cases of coronavirus in the State," he said. "I request the people to avoid such events and gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Rama Navami is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This year Rama Navami festival falls on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Telangana government has also announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 467. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

