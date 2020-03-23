Three fresh COVID19 positive cases reported in TN: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported three more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 12, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said. These include two, both men, with travel history to London, while the other is a 54-year-old man, he tweeted.

They have been admitted to the designated hospitals in the city and in Madurai. As part of curbing the spread of virus, Tamil Nadu government has announced a lockdown till March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday.

