ICMR advises use of hydroxy-chloroquine to shield health workers against corona infection

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:02 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:02 IST
ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Monday advised the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for health workers engaged in the medicare of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and the asymptomatic household contacts of lab-confirmed cases to shield them from the infection. The treatment protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for its restricted use in emergency situations.

Commenting on the lockdown by several states to curb the coronavirus spread, the Health ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the cabinet secretary has written to all state chief secretaries highlighting the need to monitor the situation 24x7. In his communication, the cabinet secretary, while emphasising upon the enforcement of all current restrictions and deal with all violations sternly, has also advised imposing additional restrictions, if necessary.

He added that the states have been told to order superintendents of police, district magistrates and various civic body officials to enforce the lockdown strictly. "Partial lockdown defeats the purpose of breaking the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus," Agarwal said.

On the permission to private laboratories to conduct tests for the Covid-19 infection, Bhargava said 12 private laboratory chains have already been registered and have started working. These 12 labs have about 15,000 collection centres around the country and more laboratory chains are being added, he said.

In Delhi, Lal Path Labs, Dr Dangs Lab and Laboratory Services have been given permission. The process of kit manufacturing too has been fast-tracked at the ICMR-NIV, Pune, he said in a news conference, adding that two kit manufacturers have already been approved.

"I'd like to clarify that FDA/CE approval isn't mandatory. ICMR-NIV-approved tests which will be done there on a fast-track basis will also be acceptable for the Covid-19 testing," Bhargava said..

