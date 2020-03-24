Delhi govt presents outcome budget report: Health, education departments top performer

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday presented a report card of the AAP government's 2019-20 budget in the Delhi Assembly, showing that many schemes and projects of departments like Health and Education were on track. However, the Outcome Budget 2019-20 showed that departments including Transport and PWD have achieved less than 50 percent schemes and projects.

Sisodia presented the third consecutive report card of the government on the progress and achievements of schemes, programmes and projects up to December 2019 under the Outcome Budget. ''Outcome Budget'' was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective. The performance report of 2019-20 showed that out of total 209 indicators of the Education Directorate, 71 percent were on track.

The highlights of the directorate have been entrepreneurship programme, happiness curriculum, CCTV cameras in classrooms. The Health Department's achievement was 77 per cent on track indicators out of total 1558. Mohalla Clinics and free treatment of accident victims under ''Farishte" scheme have been flagship schemes of the department.

The Outcome Budget breaks down the performance of each major scheme and programme of the Delhi government into two kinds of indicators -- output indicators --which determines services or infrastructure that government departments are required to provide. The other indicator - outcome indicators - shows exactly how people have benefitted from that schemes. All the Output and Outcome Indicators are expressed in quantifiable and measurable numbers, alongwith timelines for capital projects.

The social welfare department's 78 percent indicators out of total 230 indicators were on track showing the department made impressive progress towards welfare of people. The Women and Child Development Department's performance was more impressive with 81 percent of total 192 were on track.

The low percentage of on track indicators was seen in case of Transport (47 percent), PWD (39 percent) and Urbam development (50) departments. The performance report of outcome budget 2019-20 of covered all major departments and agencies combined into 8 major sectors. There are a total number of 567 schemes which contain 2220 output indicators and 1549 outcome indicators.

The prime objective of this exercise is to significantly enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public money, said the report..

