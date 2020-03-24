Will ensure delivery of essentials to people amid curfew, says Jalandhar DM

In view of the ongoing curfew, the supply of essential items including milk, vegetables and other essential commodities would be ensured for all residents, district magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma said on Monday. "The administration will allocate milk and vegetable vendors curfew passes to sell these essential items door to door and retail shops would not be allowed to open in any situation," he added.

This is being done to avoid crowding in residential areas and markets. Verka Milk Plant and Mandi Department have been asked to ensure the distribution of milk and vegetables to vendors.

He asked the police department to ensure that vehicles supplying food, milk, newspapers and LPG cylinders remain unaffected under the imposed curfew. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced a "full curfew" in the state "with no relaxations" in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly virus

According to the ICMR, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country. (ANI)

