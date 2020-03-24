Left Menu
Delhi lockdown: Anti-CAA protesters removed from Shaheen Bagh, 9 detained

People protesting against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were removed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital, officials said. A total of nine protesters including six women were detained and taken to a nearby police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

The agitators, mostly women, had been on a sit-in at the site for over three months to protest the newly amended Citizenship Act. People were requested to vacate the site as a lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, action was taken when refused to move, Meena said.

About 50 protesters including men were at the venue when it was vacated. "Most of the protesters vacated the site after police made an appeal but a few refused. So, police detained them," a volunteer at the site requesting anonymity said.

A decision about resuming the protest will be taken after the coronavirus situation comes under control, he added. On Sunday, during the 'Janta curfew', only five women were at the site while others had left their slippers as a symbol of solidarity.

The women were taking all precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak and sanitisers had been arranged at the venue to ensure utmost hygiene, the volunteer said. Unidentified men had hurled "inflammable substance" near the site on Sunday but none of the five women protesters present there were injured.

Meanwhile, the protest site at South Delhi's Hauz Rani too was cleared after the Delhi Police made an appeal on Tuesday morning. The protest site was cleared at around 7 am, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Only two-three protesters were staging a protest against the newly amended citizenship law at the venue. After we made an appeal, they left the spot, he said..

