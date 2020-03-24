Two test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, total count reaches 33

With two fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 33, according to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. "Two more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat. With this, the total number of Coronavirus patients in the state rise to 33," Ravi said at a press conference here.

She informed that 27,000 people in the state who have recent travel history are being surveyed. On Tuesday, 52 samples to be tested for coronavirus were collected in the state.

Moreover, the state government is preparing four hospitals to deal with COVID-19 cases. "11,108 people have been quarantined. 1583 isolation beds are available so far. N95 masks are available in the market. We are working in a way that we shall be prepared for the worst situation," Ravi said.

Four senior officers have been appointed for Surat region, Ahmedabad region, Rajkot region and Vadodara region to look into the coronavirus cases. Around 2,424 calls have been received on 104 in view of coronavirus.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a complete lockdown was imposed in Gujarat from 12 o'clock midnight on March 24 till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha on Monday. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports. The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31. (ANI)

