Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, total count reaches 33

With two fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 33, according to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
Two test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, total count reaches 33
Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi addressing a press conference. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With two fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 33, according to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. "Two more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat. With this, the total number of Coronavirus patients in the state rise to 33," Ravi said at a press conference here.

She informed that 27,000 people in the state who have recent travel history are being surveyed. On Tuesday, 52 samples to be tested for coronavirus were collected in the state.

Moreover, the state government is preparing four hospitals to deal with COVID-19 cases. "11,108 people have been quarantined. 1583 isolation beds are available so far. N95 masks are available in the market. We are working in a way that we shall be prepared for the worst situation," Ravi said.

Four senior officers have been appointed for Surat region, Ahmedabad region, Rajkot region and Vadodara region to look into the coronavirus cases. Around 2,424 calls have been received on 104 in view of coronavirus.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a complete lockdown was imposed in Gujarat from 12 o'clock midnight on March 24 till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha on Monday. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports. The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

European shares trudge higher as stimulus wave stems selloff

European shares attempted another rebound on Tuesday as a fresh wave of monetary and fiscal stimulus halted a global selloff in equity markets, but growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge...

US newspapers urge China not to expel their journalists

The publishers of three major American newspapers have written an open letter asking China to reverse its recent decision to expel many of their correspondents working in the country. The letter posted online Tuesday referred to the ongoing...

South Africa's coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

South Africas confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 554 on Tuesday from 402 a day earlier, as businesses raced to make plans for a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdow...

Hong Kong stocks rebound after U.S. Fed's QE promise

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, following a broader Asia higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a slew of support measures to ease a global cash crunch. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 967.36 points or 4.46...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020