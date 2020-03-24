Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omar Abdullah walks out of detention sporting long beard

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after more than seven months in detention in Srinagar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:23 IST
Omar Abdullah walks out of detention sporting long beard
Former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah released from detention on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after more than seven months in detention in Srinagar. Abdullah was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In February, he was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The National Conference leader was seen sporting a long white beard as he walked out of the detention in Srinagar today. The detention of Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked earlier in the day.

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Solidarity: Foreign hospitals help French virus hotspot cope

The eastern French border city of Mulhouse was fought over by France and Germany across two centuries, but the horrors of the new coronavirus cluster tearing through this community of 110,000 is inspiring unusual solidarity. While many coun...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, at some places police have tough time persuading people

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, R...

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

Libyas oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing 3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus. The National Oil Cor...

Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

A series of missteps at the nations top public health agency caused a critical shortage of reliable laboratory tests for the coronavirus, hobbling the federal response as the pandemic spread across the US like wildfire, an Associated Press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020