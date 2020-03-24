Omar Abdullah walks out of detention sporting long beard

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after more than seven months in detention in Srinagar. Abdullah was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In February, he was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The National Conference leader was seen sporting a long white beard as he walked out of the detention in Srinagar today. The detention of Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked earlier in the day.

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention. (ANI)

