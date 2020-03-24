Left Menu
RS, LS secretariats closed in view of coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:55 IST
  24-03-2020
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha secretariats have been shut completely in view of the coronavirus outbreak and no one will be allowed to attend office. While the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been shut till Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat will be closed till March 31.

"The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been shutdown till Friday and no one shall be allowed to attend office in view of the coronavirus threat," a source said. There are over 1,400 officers and staff working in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, a Lok Sabha communication said the office would remain closed till March 31 but officers could direct staff in case of exigencies of work. "...It is informed that the Lok Sabha Secretariat will remain closed with immediate effect till March 31, 2020," an order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretary general said.

However, the order further said that "the additional Secretary(ies)/Joint Secretary(ies) may direct officers and staff to attend office in exigencies of work". Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die after the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21 on Monday, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament which was slated to end on April 3.

