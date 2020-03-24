Left Menu
COVID-19: Bengal Imams Association urges closure of mosques for common people

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the Bengal Imams Association on Tuesday urged mosques to not allow the entry of common people in the mosques and advised people to perform namaaz from their homes.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the Bengal Imams Association on Tuesday urged mosques to not allow the entry of common people in the mosques and advised people to perform namaaz from their homes. "Due to coronavirus, keeping in mind the present situation, all Imams, secretaries, and devotees are requested to close the gates of the mosques for the common people from tomorrow," the association said in a statement.

The Association stated that the azaan proceedings would be continued. "The arrangement has been done due to the present emergency situation, not to change the laws of Islam. We neither have the right, nor the capacity for that," the release further said.

The procedure is to be followed by all Bengal mosques till April 9. According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 492, including 446 active cases. (ANI)

