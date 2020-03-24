Andhra man lathicharged for flouting lockdown

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 [India]: A youth was lathi-charged by the police here on Tuesday for allegedly flouting the lockdown in the state-imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, a police official can be seen beating the man with a stick after he failed to give a satisfactory response on why he was out on the streets despite the imposition of a curfew.

He was later sent back to his home by officials. In Machilipatnam district, SP M Ravindranath Babu warned people of coming out on the roads. The authorities have made repeated announcements pertaining to the closure in the region.

Police are trying to prevent the people from coming on to the roads. But when some people are not obeying the orders, they are using lathis. Additional SP M Sattibabu personally supervised the implementation of the lockdown.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths have exceeded 14,000. (ANI)

