Coronavirus: Mizoram churches ask people to stay at home and

A statewide prayer has been called by a church body in Mizoram to contain the global outbreak of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 14,000 people across the world till Tuesday. The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches in the state, appealed to every household to hold prayers in their respective houses at 7 pm on March 28, a statement issued by the body said on Tuesday.

Mizoram is currently in lockdown mode to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. The MKHC urged people to seek divine intervention to ensure that Mizoram is safe from the deadly virus and the global outbreak is fully contained.

It asked them to pray for the people engaged in essential services and those who are facing food shortages. The MKHC also suggested people to keep praying until the virus is contained.

This is the second time the MKHC has asked people to seek divine intervention to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, on March 14 and 15, all churches across the state held mass prayers to contain the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, officials of the state health department said that around 59,496 people have been screened for the virus till Monday. At least 180 people have been placed under home quarantine out of which 8 have been discharged so far, they said.

More than 2,100 incoming passengers have also been advised home quarantine. The state has not reported any confirmed case of coronavirus infection so far.

